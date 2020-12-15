Attack On Titan Reveals the Survey Corps' Toughest Fight Yet

✖

The fourth season of Attack On Titan's anime is currently setting the stage for the final battle between the nation of Marley and the Survey Corps, but in the latest installments of the manga, the last charge of our heroes has begun, setting them up for the most difficult challenge they've ever faced. Considering the insane odds that the Survey Corps has seen throughout the years of Attack On Titan, this final challenge that they are currently faced with is easily the scariest in a long line of behemoths, proving that the final arc is laying everything out on the table!

Warning! If you haven't been following Attack On Titan's manga and don't want season four of the anime spoiled for you, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

Eren Jaeger has gone insane, taking on the full power of the Founding Titan and attempting to eradicate everyone in the world that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. With a new Survey Corps being created to stop him that consists of both current heroes like Armin and Mikasa and "villains" like Reiner and Annie, the final fight has begun as Titans and Eldian soldiers alike descend upon Eren in his terrifying new Titan form, but Jaeger has a horrifying ace up his sleeve.

(Photo: Kodansha)

Eren now has the ability to resurrect, and control, any of the former Titans that make up the Nine that have died in the past, not only giving the Survey Corps an impossible physical battle to overcome, but also an emotional one as they attempt to come to grips with former loved ones such as Ymir, Bertholdt, and a countless string of threats. Though the Survey Corps is putting up a good fight, it's clear that they are severely outmatched in this battle against their former friend Eren.

With only a handful of installments left in Attack On Titan's manga, fans are left wondering which of their favorite characters will die and it's clear that this final battle, despite showing the Survey Corps getting a last-minute assist from both Annie and a flying Titan, probably won't have a happy ending!

What did you think of this devastating skirmish for the fate of the world in Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!