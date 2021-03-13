Attack On Titan Brings Out Some Tragic Reunions Ahead of the Finale

✖

The penultimate chapter of Attack On Titan's manga wasn't afraid to hold anything back, giving us a number of reunions that would ultimately turn tragic as the Survey Corps struggles to save the world from a terrifyingly familiar threat. With the final chapter of Hajime Isayama's manga slated to come to an end on April 9th, fan theories are running rampant as we prepare ourselves for a world where the war between the nation of Marley and the Children of Ymir is no longer a part of the medium of anime.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan, Chapter 138, be forewarned that we will be diving into giant spoilers for the fourth and final season of the dark franchise.

The previous chapter, 137, had Attack On Titan fans believing that things were going to come to a close with a happy ending, as Eren had been separated from the power of the Founding Titan and Reiner had struggled to keep down the parasite that had originally give Ymir her creepy abilities. Unfortunately, things don't end happily for the Survey Corps as the parasite that first introduced the power of the Titans to humanity unleashes a gas that is able to transform all the nearby Eldians into rampaging behemoths.

Included in inhaling the gas was Jean, Connie, Gabi, and Annie's father, all of which are caught in the windfall and turn into Titans themselves, rampaging to protect the parasite from Reiner in his Armored Titan form. With the Survey Corps having to deal with the loss of some of their friends, and the Female Titan struggling with her father now being a Titan, there is one other tragic reunion that takes place on the final page of the chapter in quite the grotesque manner.

Mikasa comes to the realization that she will need to kill Eren, who has emerged in a body that is able to hold its own against Armin's Colossal form and decapitates Jaeger. With Ackermann essentially living two lives in their final moments, she gives Eren a parting kiss, which she horrifically does to Eren's decapitated head, proving that Attack On Titan knows how to handle tragedy when it wants to.

What did you think of the tragic reunions in this penultimate chapter of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.