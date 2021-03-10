Attack on Titan Cliffhanger Leaves Mikasa with a Kiss

✖

Attack on Titan left Mikasa Ackerman with a kiss with the cliffhanger in the newest chapter of the series. The penultimate chapter of Attack on Titan continues from the chaos left over from the previous chapter. Reiner and Armin worked together to deal one final explosive blow to Eren's massive skeletal form, but the newest chapter of the series quickly showed that this was nowhere near enough to completely take down Eren once and for all. In fact, it seems like the final blow to Eren overall had to be dealt through more precise means. By Mikasa's means.

With the penultimate chapter of the series setting the stage for Attack on Titan's ending, the series revealed that Eren had one final Titan transformation still ready and waiting following the cliffhanger of the previous chapter. With this final form going on one final rampage, Mikasa makes one final dash for Eren's real body still inside. And with this final attack on Eren, the chapter ends with Mikasa giving him a kiss goodbye.

(Photo: Kodansha)

Chapter 138 of the series reveals Eren's massive new Titan transformation, and upon its debut Mikasa's head begins to hurt. It appears that there's a mental resonance between her and Eren, and it only causes her more pain as the chapter continues. This soon has the two of them making an official connection as Eren and Mikasa have one final conversation in a strange new space.

It appears as if it's a fantasy sequence, but as it continues it's clear that Mikasa and Eren are resonating through the Titan and Ackerman's power. Imagining a world where the two of them had run away rather than see Eren go on his destructive path, Eren tries to tell Mikasa to forget about him. She refuses, however, and decides to make the final blow against Eren herself.

This connection between the two of them clues her into the fact that Eren's head and spine are within the Titan's mouth, and with Armin's help, she breaks her way through to the real Eren. Severing his head from his spine (and thus his Titan transformation), she bids Eren one final goodbye by kissing him. In the fantasy realm, she's kissing Eren as he falls asleep but the final page of the chapter soon reveals that she's kissing Eren's severed head.

It's a complicated moment between Mikasa and Eren considering how much strife he had put her through with this final arc overall, this is one of the literally messiest goodbyes that the two of them could have ever imagined.