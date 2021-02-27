Attack On Titan Shares Update on Chapter 138 Release

✖

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan has some catching up to do if it wants to make some traction in telling the final chapters of the franchise's manga, especially considering the fact that Hajime Isayama's dark manga is only two chapters away from coming to a close and the manga has released a big update as to when fans can expect Chapter 138 to drop. With the previous chapter potentially bringing the final battle of the Survey Corps to a close, there certainly is a lot of ground to cover before the series takes a bow.

Many fans of Attack On Titan are wondering how the future of the anime in question will tell the final story of the Titans, with the series only having five episodes left to air. With many wondering if the fourth season will receive a "Part Two" or if the finale for the dark franchise might be portrayed in a feature-length film in a similar vein as Demon Slayer's Mugen Train, all eyes are on Studio MAPPA to see if the animation house will be making any announcements prior to the current installments' end.

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared this update for Chapter 138 of Attack On Titan's manga, which reveals that fans can expect the next installment to drop on March 9th, showing that fans won't have to wait too long to read the penultimate chapter of the Survey Corps:

Attack on Titan Chapter 138 official release date, March 9th (Japan Time) pic.twitter.com/E2eJHDi8WO — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 25, 2021

The Survey Corps, in the pages of the manga, have had to fight a familiar and disturbing foe as the final fight within the world of Titans, and with the series hinting that anything goes in the world that made Titans a household name among anime fans, theories have been running rampant as audiences attempt to figure out how Hajime Isayama's epic will finally come to an end. Based on the history of the franchise, fans of the series definitely aren't expecting a happy ending for Eren Jaeger and the Children of Ymir.

What do you expect to happen in the finale of Attack On Titan? Which characters do you think won't survive the ending of Hajime Isayama's dark franchise?