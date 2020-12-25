Attack On Titan Gives Update on Chapter 136

✖

With the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime having landed with three episodes airing to date, the manga is moving ever closer to calling it a wrap when it comes to the story of the Survey Corps and the printed series has given us an update on the status of its next chapter. The Survey Corps has been struggling with a brand new villain that is easily the most powerful threat that they have ever faced, and it definitely seems as if the characters that we've come to know and love might not survive until the end!

In the latest chapters of Attack On Titan, Eren Jaeger has gained the ability to access the full power of the Founding Titan, reuniting with his brother in a bid to eliminate anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. Unleashing the "Rumbling" upon the world, aka a string of giant Titans marching across the world and crushing anything in their way, and in the face of Eren's new plan, a new Survey Corps has emerged that brings together heroes like Armin and Mikasa and former enemies such as Reiner the Armored Titan and Annie the Female Titan!

Twitter User Attack On Fans shared the update that the next chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 136, has been completed and is ready to be released, continuing the final battle between the Survey Corps and the grotesque new form that Eren Jaeger has taken:

According to Kawakubo Shintaro, #AttackOnTitan chapter 136 is already done! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/RDj3KeGIKW — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) December 24, 2020

Attack On Titan only has a few chapters left to tell the story of the war between Marley and Eldia, and the anime might be in its final season, but it has plenty of story to cover if it is hoping to cover all the events that have taken place within the lives of the Survey Corps during their time in Marley. While we can't hope to think as to how the series will come to a close, based on the events of the series to date, we can't see this final battle having a happy ending!

Are you hyped for the arrival of the next chapter of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!