Attack On Titan's Survey Corps Celebrates The Holidays With Festive Art

Attack On Titan hasn't given the Survey Corps the opportunity to celebrate the holidays, with their constant adventures proving to be some of the darkest battles to take place in the world of anime, but an amazing piece of fan art imagines what Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and Levi would look like if they were to get into the holiday spirit! With the fourth season having landed earlier this year, starting off the curtain call for the war between Marley and Eldia that sees the Survey Corps finally attempting to bring the war back to the country that tormented them for so long!

Though the final adventures of the Survey Corps are just beginning in Hajime Isayama's anime, the manga is entering into the final battle that pits our heroes against a very unexpected villain that is looking to eradicate the overall population of the world at large. Though the fourth season hasn't formally introduced the Survey Corps as of yet, Eren has appeared in the latest episode of the anime, giving fans a look at his brand new appearance which looks far different than what we've come to know in the previous three seasons! With the run continuing to tell the tale of the war between Marley and Eldia, expect no one to be safe before Attack On Titan's final tale is told!

Twitter User Attack On Fans shared this ingenious art that imagines what the Survey Corps would look like delivering presents and food by using their three-dimensional maneuver gear to move over the city skyline and take a break from mowing down Titans that have been eating their fellow Eldians for years:

Merry Christmas Eve Everyone pic.twitter.com/4U8jUDUoM8 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) December 24, 2020

Fans were heartbroken regarding Attack On Titan's fourth season when it was announced that Wit Studio wouldn't be returning to tell the final story of the Survey Corps, but Studio MAPPA has been doing a fantastic job with the material so far, adding the titanic series to their resume alongside the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and The God of High School. On top of these series, MAPPA was also announced earlier this month to be working on the upcoming anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, the popular manga series that follows an aloof protagonist as he navigates a world of devils.

What do you think of this cheerful art for the Survey Corps?