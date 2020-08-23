Attack on Titan Final Season Reportedly Still Set for Fall Debut

✖

Attack on Titan's final season initially seemed like it was going to be delayed due to the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a new report has revealed that the fourth and final outing for the anime franchise is still on track for a release this Fall. Ever since Attack on Titan debuted the first trailer for the final season, reports have gone back and forth over whether or not it was still planning on releasing in 2020 as first revealed during its initial announcement. But the situation has changed over the course of 2020.

The past few weeks have only made things more complicated for Attack on Titan's final season release as the COVID-19 pandemic has worried fans considering how many other major anime releases have been delayed this year thus far. But a new report from @Spytrue on Twitter, a notable anime insider who has delivered multiple confirmed scoops in the past, revealed that the final season is still heading toward its planned Fall release.

Notably, an official release date or window has yet to be set by the anime itself. Attack on Titan's fourth and final season is currently in the works according to a number of updates from the staff behind the scenes, but there have been conflicting reports over whether or not the anime would still hit this Fall 2020 window. TV schedules in Japan had updated to announce the anime was releasing in the Fall, but these updates were walked back not long after with a de-confirmation about the final season's release.

As of this writing, there has yet to be a concrete confirmation one way or the other for Attack on Titan's final season release. Produced by Studio MAPPA, rather than WIT Studio from the previous three seasons, the fourth and final season of the series will bring it all to an end as it adapts some of the more intense moments from the final arc of Hajime Isayama's original manga. If the series indeed makes its Fall 2020 release, it will launch sometime in October. But as we draw closer to the Fall 2020 season without an update, this seems a more unlikely by the day.

But what do you think? Is Attack on Titan's final season releasing this year? Would you rather it be delayed to 2021 to buy itself more time if necessary? Would you be okay with waiting if a delay is announced? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

