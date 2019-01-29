‘Attack On Titan’ Teases Zeke’s Backstory

Attack on Titan isn’t one to waste time on character backstories, but there are some characters the series cannot ignore. Eren Jaeger has looked back on his past quite often, but he isn’t the only one to do so.

After all, Attack on Titan is about to explore another Jaeger backstory, and it will likely make fans feel all the feels.

Recently, the new chapter of Attack on Titan went live, and it was there fans met up with Zeke in all his double-crossing glory. The soldier ended up going back on Levi and his promise of goodwill to Paradis. Having allied with Eren’s coup, Zeke ran from his prison after turning dozens of guards into Titans, but he was caught by Levi in the end.

As the chapter closes, fans are met with a gruesome scene where Zeke is being tortured. Levi has little sympathy for the man as he caused the death of all his subordinates, but Zeke tries to keep calm. It is only in the end the man asks a question, and Zeke is more concerned about his glasses than anything else.

“My glasses, where are they,” Zeke asks.

Levi doesn’t care about the glasses at all, but it seems they are closely tied to Zeke’s past. After asking about the glasses, Zeke begins thinking back to his childhood when he played catch with his mentor.

“That’s great, Zeke. Seems like you’ve gotten good at pitching balls,” Xavier cheered on.

The chapter ends before fans can find out more about Zeke, but they do get a good look at the little boy. The shifter has yet to inherit his glasses at this age, but his curled hair is hard to mistake. Now, fans are looking forward to learning more about the fighter, but it comes with a bittersweet feeling. After all, it looks like Zeke will be dying soon at Levi’s hand, and it will take serious intervention to keep the man alive.

So, are you eager to learn more about Zeke?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.