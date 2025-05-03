It’s Now Easier Than Ever to Watch Inuyasha for Free

One of the most popular anime of all time, Inuyasha, is now going to be easier than ever to watch. Even better, you’ll be able to watch an endless Inuyasha marathon for free, thanks to the changes coming to Pluto TV this May. Pluto TV is starting a new effort to expand in ways that allow it to offer more anime options, and this shift includes a number of marathons you’ll find on the streaming service, such as an 80s-90s throwback anime movie marathon set to take place on Friday, May 30. This focus on anime is part of an event that Pluto TV is appropriately calling “Ani-May.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not every anime coming to Pluto TV is receiving a 24/7 free marathon like Inuyasha, but there’s a good reason behind this decision. Not only is there a ton of episodes that mean you’ll have days of content playing the show from start to finish, this year happens to be the 25th anniversary of the Inuyasha anime, which first aired in Japan on October 16, 2000. For viewers in the United States, the first episode wouldn’t air until two years later, making its debut on Adult Swim on August 31, 2002.

You know I had to commemorate 25 years of Inuyasha somehow. 😉



The 24/7 Inuyasha channel is now streaming for FREE on Pluto TV! pic.twitter.com/s3f8UA3xVE — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) May 1, 2025

Inuyasha Is an Adventure for New and Old Anime Fans

As a subgenre, isekai feels rather popular now, and Inuyasha is among the most classic isekai anime you can find, having helped bring the subgenre into the spotlight. This is because the main heroine, Kagome, is the reincarnation of Kikyo, who she actually has to interact with multiple times throughout the show. If you aren’t specifically looking for an isekai anime, then there are still plenty of other elements in Inuyasha that you might enjoy, which is part of what helped make it so popular in the first place—it has the ability to appeal to a wide audience.

Aside from the isekai set-up for Kagome, you also have a blend of fantasy, adventure, comedy, and tragedy. In a world where demons are real, the characters living in the feudal era have to deal with the death and damage that they cause, and the fact that a demon’s power grows if they have a shard of the Jewel of Four Souls. Since Kagome has the ability to sense Jewel shards and Inuyasha has the strength to collect them, this duo kicks off the series by entering an unwilling partnership with the goal to collect all the Jewel shards and make the Jewel whole again. But to be fair, they’re the reason that the Jewel ended up shattering in the first place, so it’s only right that they need to fix it.

Sango and Miroku Prepare to Fight with Inuyasha and Kagome Behind

If you haven’t had a chance to watch the series—or if you’ve seen some of it but not in its entirety—then there’s no better time to give it a chance than now. With a free 24/7 channel playing an endless Inuyasha marathon, you can experience the adventures of Kagome, Inuyasha, Sango, Miroku, and Shippo again and again. It’s a fun show that knows when to be serious and when to add in some lighthearted humor.

Pluto TV’s deep dive into anime wouldn’t be complete without Inuyasha. Creating a channel dedicated just to the show for its 25th anniversary is a great way for those who’ve seen the series in the past to watch it again, and to give new viewers a way to watch it for the first time with the knowledge that they can find the whole series in one place and without needing to pay an extra subscription fee. With such a strong shift towards a more robust anime collection, it should be interesting to see what Pluto TV might bring in next.