Attack On Titan Seemingly Kills Off Several Main Characters

Attack On Titan is set to tell the final story of the Survey Corps next month, with the war between the nation of Marley and the Children of Ymir coming to an end, and the latest installment has seemingly given us a handful of death scenes that are sure to make fans of Hajime Isayama's franchise shed a tear. As the final battle is underway, it's clear that this battle for the fate of the world is going to be anything but a happy ending as both sides of the fight leave everything on the table.

Major Warning. If you are following the anime and have yet to read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 138, you will definitely want to steer clear of the rest of this article.

In the previous chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, the Survey Corps was seemingly able to take down Eren Jaeger, having detonated an explosive around his neck, but as is the case with the rest of the anime franchise, things aren't always what they seem. Eren was able to not only survive the explosion, but he has also emerged from the fires and flames with a body the same size as Armin's as the Colossal Titan. Eren however is not responsible for the deaths in this latest chapter.

The parasite that first linked to Ymir to create the original Founding Titan, in response to it fearing for its life, decides to unleash a gas that turns all Eldians that breath it in into mindless Titans, effectively killing them. Unfortunately for the Survey Corps, Jean, Connie, and Gabi are caught in the blast and immediately become vicious Titans that rally to the parasite's side. On top of these transformations, Annie also loses her father as a result but is saved herself as she has the power of the Female Titan at her disposal.

As if these deaths weren't enough, the chapter ends with Mikasa having to make the most painful decision of her life as she decapitates Eren from his Titan form, effectively killing him as well with Ymir watching on in the background. In a particularly horrific scene, Mikasa kisses Eren's detached head as she imagines a different life for the two, proving just how terrifying the franchise can be even in its final chapters.

What did you think of the amount of death that took place in the penultimate chapter of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.