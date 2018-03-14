‘Attack on Titan’ Crew Assures Fans Season 3 Won’t Be Censored

Attack on Titan isn’t known to play nice. The anime has become famous for its gory action, and many hoped the series would keep up the trend with season three. However, fans began to worry about censorship after Attack on Titan nabbed a new network in Japan, but it seems there’s nothing to fear.

It looks like Attack on Titan will be free to be as gory as it wants to in season three.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Animedia’s latest issue reassured fans that Attack on Titan would stick with its roots. The director of season three, Koizuka Masashi, told fans the anime’s move to NHK has not dulled its content (via SNK News).

“So far, the NHK news has not affected the anime’s production,” the director affirmed, passing along a message from the network. “Don’t mind the fact [that it’s being shown on our network].”

According to Masashi and chief animation director Araki Tetsuro, the anime’s team only found out about the move days before it was announced. The team is glad that more people will be able to watch Attack on Titan thanks to NHK’s reach. In fact, Tetsuro says the title should be “passed on as a cultural relic,” and its new spot with NHK is a sign that such a reputation is growing.

For those of you who are still hesitant, Masashi said the team’s introduction to NHK was so late in the game that censoring the anime would be hard. The nationwide network could blur imagery if need be, but the series itself was made to be as visceral as needed. So, fans can expect some good things from the anime’s next season… even if it does make them queasy.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you excited for Attack on Titan‘s return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!