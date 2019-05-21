Attack On Titan Fires Up Fans With Erwin’s Most Rousing Speech Yet

Attack On Titan is a grim endeavor. These most recent episodes seemed like the first time in a long time where things actually seemed to be moving in the favor of humanity. The scouts had managed to discover the trap that was lying in wait for them from the Titans and had managed to even take out the armored Titan himself, Reiner. However, things went to pot when a new plan from the Colossal Titan and the Beast Titan with Erwin delivering a rousing speech to lead his troops to their demise. Understandably, fans had some reactions to share.

The scouts have bet everything on Captain Levi managing to take out the Beast Titan and are sacrificing themselves to give him that shot. Following the Beast Titan effectively killing the majority of the scouts with a handful of boulders launched at super sonic speed, Erwin has no choice but to give his remaining rookies a rousing speech to effectively ride to their deaths in order to kill the Beast Titan. Its a nihilistic story beat but it also gives us an amazing speech from a man who is now resigned to not only die, but also to abandon his dream of learning the truth about the Titans and the secrets in Eren’s basement.

Attack On Titan's charge against the Titans in what will surely mean their deaths is arguably a stronger moment than what we've seen in Game of Thrones.

Just beautiful, Love you Erwin with all my heart. One last Shinzou Sasageyo PLEASE #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/j3EQkoFZIg — 𝖓𝖊𝖈𝖎𝖆 (@slackingd) May 19, 2019

Fans can’t contain their love for Erwin after delivering his rousing speech and it is totally understandable. In a series that is built on the foundation of nihilism, having a character be able to march against that and throw their dreams to the wind to save humanity makes for some great storytelling.

It’s us who gives meaning to our comrades lives! The one who will remember them.. are us, THE LIVING!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 -Erwin Smith- #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/5cKIQUgbiJ — رَ 라 (@itxrgd) May 19, 2019

While his rookie recruits and tattered remnants of the scouts didn’t give him a clapback following his speech, Erwin certainly deserves one from the audience.

Wanted to give a HUGE round of applause to Mr. Daisuke Ono for the outstanding and incredible voice acting of Erwin Smith’s speech from the recent episode of Attack on Titan!! Well done!! I’m really impressed!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Also, Jotaro Kujo is also my favorite character in Jojo’s BA!! pic.twitter.com/COZGDQujXF — Cito (@citomusprime) May 20, 2019

Its fantastic to see a fan give props to the voice actor for Erwin Smith, Daisuke Ono, here as without his talents, this speech wouldn’t have hit nearly as hard. Bonus props to this fan for including JoJo Stardust Crusaders into the mix.

tho the anime adaptation is always a blessing, it’s still a double-edged sword. i think i’ll never be prepared to hear commander erwin’s last battle cry and to watch his unforgiving fall. i’m………….. not okay.



*sobs incoherently* #attackontitan pic.twitter.com/jAs82aTGis — sunny (@sunstillmay) May 19, 2019

Seeing this speech in motion with the anime certainly was able to give audiences a different level of emotion from the manga, thanks in part to the voice acting.

Waited for this Attack on Titan episode for a long time.



Erwin Smith. Truly the best commander. pic.twitter.com/xrzC27mjRa — Xelsy (@KeyToBalance) May 19, 2019

You’ll find no arguments from us on Erwin being the best commander. Commander Erwin managed to do the impossible time and time again, and should he be dead, humanity is in a lot of trouble moving forward.

In a series where no character is safe, scenes like Erwin’s charge definitely have a strong impact. Fingers crossed that at least a FEW scouts manage to surivive the Beast Titan’s curveball.

I’m trying to fix Erwin Smith but it’s not working… #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/wwFavMySfs — Brachiosaurus (@DrugAnthology) May 19, 2019

I doubt even the power of cereal will be able to heal Erwin’s wounds here folks.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.