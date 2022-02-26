Attack on Titan Cliffhanger Readies for Connie’s Dark Plan

Attack on Titan is setting the stage for Connie Springer’s desperate new plan for Falco with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series! The fourth and final season of the anime is fast approaching its final episode, and that means that each new episode of the anime has been packed to the brim with major developments. Not only is there the major problem of Eren Yeager and the Rumbling setting out to destroy the rest of the world, but all those within the island of Paradis are now scrambling in their response to the massive shift in the battle.

Each character has become more desperate and hopeless than ever before as they share such massive terror and loss straight in the face, and they’re just trying to do their best to deal with it in their own way. For Connie’s case, he now suddenly has a bit of hope in bringing back his mother turned Titan after discovering that Falco had become a Titan shifter himself. Teasing that he would be planning to feed Falco to his mother in order to bring her back, the final moments of the newest episode see Connie nearly making that happen.

The final moments of Attack on Titan Episode 82 sees Connie giving Falco a ride, and Falco believes that Connie is doing everything he can to help the young boy and reunite him with his own friends. Falco had been passed out before after being turned into a Titan and eating Porco Galliard, so he’s completely unaware of just how much has happened since then. As for Connie, he’s now struggling with the fact that he’s willing to sacrifice a young child for the chance at saving his mother from her Titan transformation, and thus now faces his biggest challenge yet.

We can see him deciding to go through with it as he looks back on how much he’s already done as a soldier for the sake of his family, and this false sense of bravado will really be tested when it actually comes to having Falco devoured. He’s lost all hope for the rest of his family, but Falco’s naivete will certainly make it a much more desperate plan than ever before.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Connie's new plan for Falco? Do you think he's going to be able to go through with it? What are you hoping to see before Attack on Titan comes to an end?