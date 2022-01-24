Attack on Titan Adds Two Major Deaths to Series Bodycount

Attack on Titan has hit fans hard with two major deaths seen in the newest episode of the series! The fourth and final season is now making its way through Part 2 of its episodes, and as fans have seen already these are the most intense episodes of the anime yet as a full on war breaks out between Eldia, Marley, and Eren and Zeke. This goes to the next level in the newest episode of the series as Zeke did the worst thing imaginable and what the Survey Corps had feared and used his ability to make some new Titans.

With this throwing a chaotic new energy into the battles so far with the newest episode, there were plenty of more deaths to be had. This also led to the death of some named characters as well, unfortunately, as Marley lost two of their notable characters with Zeke’s Titan explosion leading to the death of not only Colt Grice, but as a result ended up leading to the death of the former Jaw Titan host, Porco Galliard, also before it was all said and done. But these are far from the only deaths we’ll get this season for sure.

Episode 78 of the series continues the fight between Eren, Reiner, and Porco but eventually Eren beats down Porco so badly that he ends up revealing that he can no longer heal himself with the Titan’s power. At the same time, Zeke made the situation far more chaotic by using his roar to transform all those who drank his spinal fluid infused wine into Titans. Colt refused to let go of his brother Falco when this happened, and it’s revealed that the resulting transformation explosion completely burned Colt to cinders.

Falco, who had since become a Titan as a result of this is then ordered to attack Reiner and tries to eat him. Before that happens, the weakened Porco arrives and sacrifices himself to Falco so that he can die on his own terms rather than allowing his massive injuries to slowly kill him. With this, now two of those close to Falco have been killed but at least Falco will come out of this alive thanks to Porco’s final sacrifice.

There will be plenty of more deaths to be had, but what do you think? How are you liking Attack on Titan’s new episodes so far? What are you hoping to see before it all comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!