Attack on Titan Season 4 Returns With Eren and Reiner’s Bloodiest Brawl Yet

Attack on Titan is finally back for the fourth and final season, and has kicked off the new episodes with Eren Yeager and Reiner Braun’s biggest and bloodiest rematch yet. Eren and Reiner have been the key components of the series ever since it was revealed that Reiner was actually a traitor from a wholly different country, and the first half of the fourth season began building towards their inevitable rematch after the two of them first clashed in Marley. In fact, that was the major cliffhanger the midseason finale left off as fans anticipated seeing this major clash in the anime.

The final moments of the first half of the fourth and final season left off with the tease that Eren and Reiner would soon be having their major rematch, and with Attack on Titan’s midseason premiere, the series has officially kicked off the wild rematch between Eren and Reiner that fans have been waiting a year to see in action. With the newest episode of the series, fans got to see just how bloody and brutal Eren and Reiner’s fight is going to get from here on out as the episodes continue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 76 of the series picks up right where the midseason finale left things off as Eren prepares his new faction to not only face off against Eldia, but the invading forces of Marley as well. The episode reveals Marley’s big plan for this assault as they begin to clear out all of Eren’s forces, but leading the charge is Reiner’s Armored Titan and Porco’s Jaw Titan. The two of them begin their bloody brawl against Eren, and despite their efforts they are unable to truly break through Eren’s Titan skin just yet.

Both Reiner and Eren take a lot of damage through this rematch, and although the episode comes to an end, it’s very clear that this fight between the two of them is far from over. They have a major score to settle with one another for all of the violent actions each of them has committed against one another, but there’s also much more to their rematch than is let on for now. But what do you think?

How do you feel seeing Eren and Reiner’s rematch at last with the return of Attack on Titan’s final season? How did you like the midseason premiere overall? What are you hoping to see before the anime comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!