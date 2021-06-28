Attack on Titan Comes Under Fire After Worrying Season Four Panel

Attack on Titan wrapped its first half of season four this year, and there is more left to go before the anime ends. If you did not know, the show is slated to finish its story early next year after season four returns this winter. Fans got an update on the show not long ago thanks to a Studio MAPPA event, but fans left the panel more worried than excited.

As you can see in the slides below, there is some serious concern out there for Yuichiro Hayashi. The man, who is directing season four of Attack on Titan, is an industry veteran. He has been hard at work with his team on season four since Studio MAPPA took on the project. But in his recent appearance, Attack on Titan fans were concerned about Hayashi's lethargy and puffy eyes.

(Photo: MAPPA)

After all, netizens were quick to point out how exhausted Hayashi looked, and puffy eyes can be a sign of too little sleep. Of course, the director's health is a personal matter, and nothing has been said about the state of the show's cast and crew. However, given this anime's notoriously crazy schedule, Attack on Titan fans are rightfully worried about season four.

The show is slated to debut this winter, but if that timeline is too much for the crew, Attack on Titan fans would rather season four delay its midseason premiere. When it comes to creators, nothing is ever more important than health, so we hope Hayashi and his team are doing well amidst their workload.

