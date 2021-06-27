Attack on Titan Teases Final Season Return With New Poster

✖

Attack on Titan is teasing the return of its final season with the first poster for Part 2! Attack on Titan's fourth and final season had been through some major shake ups before it finally premiered last December. Not only did the anime franchise shift over to a new studio, MAPPA, but the season debuted outside of the traditional anime season schedule. Wrapping up earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime schedule, Attack on Titan then teased it would be returning for Part 2 of the final season next Winter.

While we have not seen much from Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 since it was announced to be in the works following its midseason finale, Studio MAPPA has finally given fans a significant update during a special event they held in Japan to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the studio. Together with reveals for projects like the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime, MAPPA also debuted the first poster for Attack on Titan's return! Check it out below from the anime's official Twitter account:

Attack on Titan's midseason finale for Season 4 left things off on a pretty huge cliffhanger as it not only fully mobilized Eren into action together with his new faction, but the final moments also saw Marley's forces make their way to Eldia. It ended with not only the promise of another major rematch between Eren and Reiner, but a full on war between all there sides. As the poster for its return teases, these are far from the only moments to look forward to.

Scheduled to return in Winter 2022, Attack on Titan has yet to set an official release date for the second half of the final season. When it does return, it will be picking up with Episode 76 (which MAPPA did release a slick teaser trailer for) so fans still have some time to catch up before it's all over. If you wanted to read ahead and see how series creator Hajime Isayama brought it all to an end, the manga is now complete and you can read it with Crunchyroll, ComiXology, and more!

