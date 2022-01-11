Attack on Titan Debuts Promo for Episode 77 Preview: Watch

Attack on Titan has shared the preview for the next episode coming in the fourth and final season of the series! The fourth and final season of the series ended its midseason finale with a major cliffhanger teasing a three-way conflict between Eren and his new faction, Eldia, and Marley, but fans have been waiting a long time to actually see this new conflict play out. After all of this waiting, fans finally got to see what was coming as Attack on Titan has officially returned for its fourth and final season as part of the jam-packed Winter 2022 schedule of new anime releases.

The first episode of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 finally showed fans what was coming next as Eren and Reiner got into their bloodiest brawl in the series yet, but as one would come to expect from this series, it’s far from over. Things are only picking up from here, and the intensity is already set to continue with the next episode of the series. Episode 77 of Attack on Titan: Final Season is titled “Sneak Attack” and you can check out the preview for the episode below as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1480334258468126721?s=20

The first new episode of the series began Marley’s major invasion, and it resulted in one of the bloodiest moments of the series so far as the invading forces gun down all those who are in the area. Meanwhile, Eren is occupied in a fight against the Armored, Jaw, and Cart Titans. It seems that this is only going to get more intense with the next episode as the titular “Sneak Attack” begins to take place and the conflicts get even more complicated. If you think it’s messy and bloody now, it’s only scratching the surface.

There is quite a lot of ground for the series to cover from Hajime Isayama’s original manga story before it wraps up its run, and the first new episode of the season proves there is quite a lot that still needs to happen before it’s all over. That might all be in question at this moment, but the preview showcases some pretty big things are already on the way. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan’s next episode? How did you like the midseason premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!