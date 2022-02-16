Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares Preview for Episode 82: Watch

Attack on Titan has dropped the promo for the next episode of the fourth and final season! The series is now speeding towards the explosive finale now that Eren Yeager has taken over control of the Founding Titan’s power and unleashed the Rumbling on the rest of the world. The newest episode of the series revealed how Mikasa Ackerman and the remaining Scout Regiment forces are scrambling in the face of such sheer terror, and now the question has become what they can actually do next in such a massively hopeless situation. That means each new episode is that much more crucial.

The final season has not only woken up all of the Titans in the walls, but there are a lot of things to keep an eye on within the crumbled Paradis, however. While the rest of the world is very much in immediate danger, all those left in the center of the wake are now stuck trying to figure out what they can actually do in the face of Eren’s now overwhelming power. That’s especially the case for the preview of the next episode of the series, and you can check it out below as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1492984209853792256?s=20&t=-UOS7BZYfvulNJvqEf3f8Q

Episode 82 of Attack on Titan is titled “Sunset” and the preview teases updates on Jean and the others as they debate over what to do next. The latest episode of the series teased their plans to feed Falco to Connie’s mother to save her, but that’s obviously all up in the air as things are changing every single second as Eren’s genocidal attack continues on the outside. As the preview also teases, it’s time for humanity to band together in this crucial moment as now every single person is in danger outside of the island of Paradis.

The last remnants of humanity are quickly running out of options, and it's probably going to be one of the toughest decisions yet as not only will the Eldians and Marleyans need to put thousands of years of conflict behind them relatively quickly but there's still the matter of what the people can actually do against the massive Titans now stomping around on the outside.