Attack on Titan Season 4 Brings Back Sasha With Emotional Callout

Attack on Titan has surprisingly found a way to bring Sasha Braus back to the anime for the fourth and final season! The first half of the final season began by focusing on the other side of the conflict with a deep dive into the country of Marley. It was here fans were introduced to Gabi, who had been taught all her life that the Eldians across the sea were all monsters and she was one of the “good ones” meant to fight in Marley’s favor. Thus she ended up making one of the biggest moves in the series, killing someone on the other side.

This someone turned out to be the fan-favorite character Sasha, and ever since fans had been hurling all sorts of hate Gabi’s way. As the second part of the final season continued, however, it seemed to kick off a new redemption arc for Gabi as her eyes are now opening to the horrors she’s helped contribute to. As a result, the newest episode of the series has brought her journey to a new level with a major connection between one saving grace moment and the former Survey Corps member she had killed. You can see it in action below as spotted by @errorzyntax on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/errorzyntax/status/1492897066993205250?s=20&t=PeIvzObrzgEljJLS3nPhtA

Episode 81 of Attack on Titan sees Gabi move into action following the start of the Rumbling. She’s out to rescue Falco from the grips of the Survey Corps, and in the process she’s soon caught up in a wave of attacks from the Titans Zeke had activated before. While making her way through the town, she comes across Sasha’s family as Kaya (who Gabi had a major argument with in the first half of the season) was soon pinned down by a nearing Titan. Seeing this, Gabi dives into action and quickly takes out the Titan (who has a very familiar face). It’s here that Gabi looks the most like Sasha, who had once helped Kaya in very much the same way.

It’s another major example of how Gabi is beginning to bounce back in a more heroic direction as she reflects on the mistakes she made before, and this emotional callback to Sasha helps cement this in place as the final season continues. But what do you think? How do you feel about Gabi essentially taking on the image of someone she’s killed? Is she on the proper path to redemption? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!