Attack on Titan Season 4: New Episodes Titles Surface Online

New episode titles have surfaced online for Attack on Titan's fourth and final season. After much anticipation, the fourth and final season of the long awaited anime has finally made its debut. It was such a big hit with fans that various streaming services even stalled for a bit when fans rushed to check out the premiere as soon as it dropped online. The response to it was just as expected as well as it was as huge of a hit as fans were hoping to see after waiting for so long following the end of the third season.

Now that Attack on Titan's fourth and final season has finally begun, it's time to look forward toward future episodes of the series. Although the title for the next episode of the series has been revealed with the preview, the titles of the next two episodes of the series have surfaced online that tease what's to come if they ring true.

As spotted by @YonkouProd on Twitter, following Episode 61 titled "Midnight Train" will be Episode 62 titled, "The Door of Hope," and Episode 63 titled "From One Hand to Another." This will be followed by the reported holiday break for the series before Attack on Titan's fourth and final season returns after a brief delay in January 2021 with Episode 64.

The season premiere of Attack on Titan did not bring back any of the familiar faces we had gotten acquainted with in previous seasons, but instead introduced us to a whole new region full of characters. The final season of the series kicked off with a war in Marley, which is the region that controlled the Titan powers on the other side of the ocean as first seen toward the end of the third season.

The final season is only getting started, however, as these episode titles tease that it won't be long before we see Eren and the rest of the Survey Corps once again. But it's been years in this world since the events of the third season, and fans can't wait to see how all of the fan favorites have changed since their last appearance.

