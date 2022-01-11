Attack On Titan Just Set Up a Big Character Introduction

The second half of Attack On Titan’s fourth season arrived earlier this week, and with Eren currently battling against the full forces of Marley, the latest installment slipped in a brief look at a major player in the universe who has yet to be explored. As the war between the Eldians and Marleyians heats up, expect some major revelations as to this new character’s identity and how she helped to form some of the major events that we are currently witnessing today in Hajime Isayama’s epic story.

Warning. If you don’t want any spoilers for the future of this final season of Attack On Titan, we’ll be diving into light spoiler territory to explore who this new character is.

With Levi horribly injured following Zeke detonating a thunder spear that was meant to keep him captured, the wielder of the power of the Beast Titan is discombobulated as his body is remade and he finds himself in front of his brother Eren’s followers. With the Jaegerists asking if Zeke is all right, the eldest Jaeger explains that he saw a mysterious young girl who was seemingly rebuilding his body using the sand beneath them, with both of them staring in front of “The Paths”. While her identity isn’t further explored in this latest installment, her arrival has some big implications for the future.

The young blond-haired girl is Ymir, the original benefactor of the power of the Titans, whose origins will, most likely, be further explored in the upcoming episodes of the anime series. Much like so many other aspects of the series, Ymir’s origin story is one rife with horror and blood, beginning the tale of the Titans and setting the stage for the events that currently have Paradis and Marley at one another’s throats.

Ymir was originally hinted at earlier in the franchise thanks in part to diving into the origins of the Scout Regiment member with the same name, with the previous Jaw Titan gaining the name as members of the Eldian Race paid homage to their benefactor. As everyone vies for the power of the Founding Titan, expect Ymir to play a heavy role in the upcoming episodes of the series.

What do you think of the introduction of Ymir? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.