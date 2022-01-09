Attack on Titan Releases New Opening and Ending for Final Season: Watch

Attack on Titan has finally returned for Part 2 of the fourth and final season, and has unleashed a new opening and ending theme sequence for the new episodes! The Winter 2022 anime schedule is certainly a jam-packed way to kick off a promising year of new anime, and the one major release leading the charge is the return of Attack on Titan for its fourth and final season. After leaving off with a major cliffhanger with its midseason finale last Winter, fans are anxious to see how the anime brings it all to an end this year with this new slate.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 has finally made its debut with Episode 76 of the series, and with the final season’s return comes a brand new opening and ending theme sequence as well. For Part 2 of the season, the opening theme is titled “The Rumbling” as performed by SiM. The new ending theme is titled “Akuma no Ko (a child of evil)” as performed by Ai Higuchi. You can find the full, creditless versions of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2’s new opening and ending theme sequences below as shared through Pony Canyon’s official YouTube channel:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 kicks off with Episode 76 of the series, and the midseason premiere of the series is titled “Judgement.” It’s officially described as such, “In the pouring rain, a soldier is lying on the ground. Beside him, a man crawls out from the steam of a mysterious Titan. At the same time, Marley makes a surprise attack in Shiganshina District, the place where everything began, and the Titans begin to move. The Founding Titan and the Armored Titan face off once more.”

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Attack on Titan’s big return, and even more so are curious to see how the anime will be bringing the franchise to an end. Series creator Hajime Isayama brought the original manga to an end last year, but fans are excited to see how the anime decides to bring it to life with its seemingly limited anime run. But with the new episodes just officially kicking off, now it’s a matter of watching along each week to see what comes next!

What do you think? How do you like what could be Attack on Titan’s final opening and ending themes? How do they compare to the openings and endings we have gotten before? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!