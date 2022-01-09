Attack on Titan Season 4 Has Returned and Fans Are Freaking Out

If you are a fan of Attack on Titan, you should know you aren’t the only one. The series has become a staple within the fandom, and creator Hajime Isayama all but shattered social media when its manga closed last year. Now, season four is back to bring Eren’s journey to a close, and fans are absolutely, positively not okay in the wake of its midseason premiere.

As you can see below, fans are losing their collective minds online in light of Attack on Titan‘s return. The show is back now that Eren and his comrades have come back to cable. Over in Japan, the midseason premiere dropped a few hours ago, and streaming services will bring the show stateside shortly. Funimation and Crunchyroll will be your go-to destinations to stream the premiere, so you can keep an eye on their catalogs if you’d like.

Of course, the excitement for Attack on Titan is at a high, and fans are eager to see how season four wraps. Manga readers know Eren goes through a wild stint in this final stretch, but it might not be what anime-only fans want to see. But in the end, our soldiers can only do what is laid out for them, and Eren’s journey has already been given its end. Now, it is up to the anime to bring the vision to life, and MAPPA intends to do so with some heartbreakingly gorgeous episodes.

How are you feeling about the midseason premiere of Attack on Titan? What do you want to see from the rest of the anime?

