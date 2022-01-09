Attack on Titan: How and Where to Watch the Premiere of Season 4, Part 2

It has been too long since Attack on Titan made its way to fans, but that has all changed at last. If you did not know, the anime promised to kickstart 2022 with new episodes, and its first has gone live. After months of waiting, fans were given the premiere of Attack on Titan season 4B, and we’re here to guide you on how to watch the epic comeback.

Now, Attack on Titan season four will bring its new episode to life on Sunday, January 9th as we’ve been told, so the day is here. As for when the show will drop, fans stateside will get to watch the episode on either Crunchyroll or Funimation this afternoon. The official subtitled episode will drop online at 3:45 PM EST / 12:45 PM PST.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, that does not mean spoiletars for the episode will stay in their lane. Attack on Titan will drop this big comeback episode in Japan earlier, after all. If you live overseas, the episode has already gone live thanks to NHK. The online livestream is up and running right now, but it will require viewers to be in NHK’s region. And of course, there will be no subtitles included.

Funimation and Crunchyroll will be your go-to places to watch season four in its entirety. Both sites do simulcast the show, and Funimation even has the English dub available for much of Attack on Titan. Seasons 1-3 are also available to watch on either service as well as the first half of season four. So if you need to freshen up your Attack on Titan lore, don’t stress! As for the anime’s upcoming release, you can find the synopsis for the midseason premiere below:

“In the pouring rain, a soldier is lying on the ground. Beside him, a man crawls out from the steam of a mysterious Titan. At the same time, Marley makes a surprise attack in Shiganshina District, the place where everything began, and the Titans begin to move. The Founding Titan and the Armored Titan face off once more.”

Will you be tuning into Attack on Titan season four today? Or are you still catching up with the show’s previous seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.