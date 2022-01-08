How To Watch Attack On Titan’s Final Season Part 2

Attack On Titan is set to bring to a close the story of Eren Jaeger, Armin, Mikasa, and the denizens of Paradis Island, and with this return set to arrive in only a few hours time, what better time than now to fill fans in on how they can watch the comeback. As the power of the Titans continues to run amok, fans can expect some of the biggest moments of the dark series to date in these upcoming episodes, which is sure to throw some major casualties at both sides of the aisle.

The upcoming episodes will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu platforms beginning on January 9th starting at 12:45 Pacific Time, with each episode landing on a weekly basis. Currently, the rumors have been swirling that there will be around twelve episodes for this second half of season four, leaving many fans wondering if the final season might give way to a potential movie or continuation of the final arc. With the success of movies like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if Attack On Titan decided to create a film for the final battle of the series before Hajime Isayama’s dark franchise comes to a close.

The last time we joined the story of the Scout Regiment, Eren Jaeger had turned his back on his friends and thrown in his lot with his brother Zeke to enact a plan to eliminate the power of the Titans. Set to use the abilities of the Founding Titan, Eren and Zeke want to effectively sterilize the Eldian race, which would make it so that the power of the Titans couldn’t be transferred to anyone in the future. The Jaegers’ plan has run into a major bump in the road however as the nation of Marley is looking for payback following Eren’s attack on the country.

Hajime Isayama hasn’t made any allusions to the idea that he will be returning to the world of the Titans, and with one of the mangaka’s New Year’s Resolutions being to “not work in 2022,” it might be some time before we hear any news about a potential sequel or spin-off, should one ever be created that is.

Will you be checking out Attack On Titan when it returns shortly? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.