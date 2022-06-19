Attack on Titan Final Season to Host Special Fall Event

Attack on Titan is still working through its final season, but the anime will come to an end shortly after the new year. If you did not know, season four will launch in 2023 with a handful of new episodes which promise to wrap the story set forth by creator Hajime Isayama. And now, it seems a big fall event is gunning for Attack on Titan to just about everyone's surprise.

The update comes from Attack on Titan's team as it confirmed the anime is hosting a special event this fall. On November 13th, a two-part event will go live in Japan at a still-undecided locale. So far, fans know the event will honor the anime's final season and begin with an orchestra concert. But when it comes to the second part, anyone's guess is as good as ours.

Of course, this means fans are all speculating over the event, and there is good reason to. After all, Attack on Titan has not shown off any footage from its final episode installment. Netizens have been asking for updates on season four's last few episodes ever since its midseason finale went live. So if this fall event wants to whet our appetites with a trailer, fans will hardly complain!

READ MORE: Attack on Titan Reimagines Eren vs Colossal Titan with Classical Twist | Attack on Titan Unveils Sad Final Season Blu-Ray Cover | New Attack On Titan Funko Pop Pre-Orders Launch at Funkoween 2022

Now, if you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, the anime can be found on Crunchyroll and Hulu to stream. For more details on the hit series, you can find its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

What do you think about this latest Attack on Titan announcement? Are you ready for the anime's final episodes to head out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.