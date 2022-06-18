Attack on Titan Reveals Tragic Final Season Blu-Ray Cover

Attack on Titan's final season has been stretched out between a series of episodes which are set to come to a close next year with a series of specials that will continue to see the members of the Scout Regiment attempt to stop the nefarious plan of their former friend, Eren Jaeger. Now, a new blu-ray cover for the upcoming physical release takes Titan fans back to simpler times before the war between the nation of Marley and the island of Paradis went to extreme lengths and changed the allegiances of numerous characters across the board.

A specific release date for the final episodes of the last season have yet to be revealed by Studio MAPPA, though they have been confirmed to arrive in 2023. With the manga's story already coming to an end from creator Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan had quite the controversial ending, with the mangaka also taking the opportunity to plant the seeds for a possible return to the world of Titans should he decide to weave new stories within his universe. Considering how epic the final battle of the series is, MAPPA certainly has its work cut out for it, to say nothing of the other franchises that they are currently working on including the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man to name a few.

Twitter Outlet Attack on Titan Wiki shared the cover for the third volume of the final season blu-ray set, seeing the current future of Eren Jaeger recalling a time in which he joined the likes of a young Mikasa and Armin during simpler times when they weren't staring down life and death battles on a regular basis:

Attack on Titan The Final Season



Volume 3 Blu-Ray Cover pic.twitter.com/KYsyjTtcmL — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 17, 2022

The dark series is one that was, most likely, never going to have a happy ending, with the story of the Scout Regiment mired in blood, death, and despair throughout each soldier's career. With Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the Founding Titan, the Attack Titan's new mission is one that his former friends simply cannot abide, causing the likes of Armin and Mikasa to join forces with soldiers from Marley and work toward stopping the wave of Colossal Titans known as the Rumbling.

How do you want to see the story of Attack on Titan come to a close?