Attack on Titan Pits Eren Against the Colossal Titan in Classical Art

Attack on Titan is set to bring its anime adaptation to a close next year, with the current storyline changing the game to a wild extent from where the series had originally started, focusing on Eren and his friends battling against the mysterious Titans while attempting to learn more about their world. As the end approaches for anime fans, one artist has decided to re-imagine the battle between Eren in his regular Scout Regiment fit and Bertholdt, the Colossal Titan that began the series by knocking down the walls of Paradis, in a classical art style.

The early days of Attack on Titan were still bleak, but they almost seemed more innocent in the fact that the Scout Regiment was united in a common goal, seeking to protect the citizens within the walls and attempting to discover the secrets of their world. Now, however, things have changed astronomically in the final season as Eren Jaeger has acquired the powers of the Founding Titan, while already having the abilities of the Attack Titan and War Hammer Titan at his disposal. Seeking to eliminate everyone who lives outside of the borders of Paradis in order to end the never-ending war, Mikasa, Armin, and a new iteration of the Scouts are seeking to stop Eren and the cadre of Colossal Titans at his disposal.

Twitter Artist Justin96636, who had made a name for themselves by creating classical takes on famous Dragon Ball characters, took the opportunity to re-imagine the initial confrontation between Eren and the Colossal Titan, which remains one of the most shocking moments of the early days of Attack on Titan:

Chien Chih Kang artwork-Attack on Titan in Ukiyo-e style pic.twitter.com/dqVHJC88kq — 簡志剛 (@Justin96636) June 14, 2022

Creator Hajime Isayama has been tight-lipped regarding a potential sequel to Attack on Titan, though the director's cut of the big finale in the manga certainly left the door open for possible new stories down the line. Regardless of whether or not the world of Titans will return, the series remains one of the biggest recent anime franchises thanks to not just its monstrous creatures, but its characterization and ability to tell stories that are able to expertly drop bombshells on the regular.

What do you think of this new take on the initial battle between Eren and Bertholdt? What do you consider to be the most shocking moment of Attack on Titan?