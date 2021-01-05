Attack on Titan Teases a Titan's Debut with New Synopsis

✖

It goes without saying that the hype for Attack on Titan season four is at an all-time high. The show has been a success from episode one, and its final season has some big shoes to fill. As you can imagine, this fourth season will introduce new threats the likes of which we have not seen before, and a recent synopsis confirmed one such foe will appear before long.

It wasn't long ago the first synopsis for episode six of Attack on Titan's fourth season went live. It was there fans discovered the episode it appropriately titled "The War Hammer Titan" and will introduce this mysterious Titan to fans at last.

(Photo: MAPPA)

"Willy Tybur declares war to Paradis in his speech. Then, as the place becomes noisy, an uninvited guest appears," the episode's blurb reads.

As you can imagine, this synopsis has manga readers and anime-only fans hyped. The episode's name alone is enough to get excited over as the War Hammer Titan has been little discussed in the anime to date. Of course, manga readers will know a lot about this Titan given how far ahead the series is in print. But in either case, you can see why Attack on Titan fans are freaking out over the tease.

Of course, netizens still have to wait for this episode. "The War Hammer Titan" is slated to go live on January 17, so that is two weeks away. First, the next episode of Attack on Titan promises to explore the reunion between Eren and Reiner at long last, so fans can expect some juicy tension from their encounter.

How hyped are you for this episode? Are you liking season four so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Spytrue