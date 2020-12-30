Attack On Titan Allows One Hero to Confess His Feelings

✖

The fourth season of Attack On Titan has been planting the seeds for what might be one of the most devastating battles that has ever been witnessed in the popular dark tale created by Hajime Isayama, but before the ball is about to drop, we get a touching scene of one of the new characters revealing his feelings for one of his comrades. The first few episodes have barely had any members of the Survey Corps appear, instead focusing on the Eldians that are in the employ of the nation of Marley to try to win their citizenship!

Since the start of this season, it has been clear that the strongest of these young warriors that are attempting to become the inheritors of the powers of the Nine Titans has been Gabi, the cousin to Reiner who scored Marley a big victory during the season four premiere. Though with the inheritance of the power of the Nine comes a big drawback in that your lifespan is brought down to only a number of years before you are forced to give the power to a new inheritor. Keeping this in mind, Falco has been trying to defeat Gabi in order to save her life.

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

Following Falco managing to defeat Gabi in a foot race for the first time, the young boy who is looking to inherit the power of the Armored Titan, the would-be warrior can't keep his feelings in check and reveals that he is working to defeat his rival in order to save her. Of course, Gabi isn't exactly thrilled to hear this news and simply cannot understand just why Falco believes that he is saving her.

The latest episode ended with a big reveal that Eren has been laying in wait, tricking Falco to bring Reiner directly to him in a basement, paralleling the trick that Jaeger, Armin, and Mikasa used in an effort to trap Annie, the Female Titan. Needless to say, the last three episodes have been somewhat subdued in presenting the nation of Marley, but it definitely seems as if the Survey Corps is set to return and bring the war that has plagued them for so many years directly to Gabi and Falco's doorsteps.

What did you think of this touching scene between Falco and Gabi? What do you think the future holds for these would-be warriors as Eren Jaeger readies his attack?