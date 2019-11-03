Attack on Titan Shares Another Strange Snickers Commercial

When it comes to odd production collabs, Japan has it covered. The nation’s entertainment industry is game for most crossovers, and a good many of those tie-ins involve anime in some way. From Dragon Ball to Sailor Moon, there is no end to the series hoping to join a campaign, and Attack on Titan won the motherlode not long ago.

If you will remember, Attack on Titan joined up with Snickers for one gnarly commercial a few months back. Well, it seems the series has come back for another taste. A brand-new advert has come live, and it features enough Captain Levi to make any fan happy.

And yes, there are even more Titans eating candy whether they want to or not.

New second CM of Snickers × #AttackOnTitan collaboration 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8LibNwpBuN — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) November 1, 2019

As you can see above, the clip follows the Survey Corps as they are pitted against more Titans. The whole group looks scared by the onslaught but none more than Armin. It is only when Levi shows up that things settle, and that is because the deadly soldier manages to stuff the deadly Titans full of Snickers.

Of course, it would be great if Titans really did feed on Snickers. The candy would see a surge in sales while Eren’s homeland saw in a drop in deaths. Sadly, the Titans have a preference for human flesh, and their hunger is never satisfied. Not even the thickest of Snickers would assuaged their stomachs, but a few rogue Snickers might do the trick with raising moraleamongst Levi’s squad.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.