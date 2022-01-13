Attack On Titan Excels With Its Stance On Good And Evil

Attack On Titan’s final season has blurred the lines between good and evil more than ever in the history of the series, with the idea of who the good guys and bad guys are being that much more unclear. For those who might not be up to speed with the latest installments, Eren Jaeger has enacted a new plan in which he plans to use the power of the Founding Titan to stop the power of the Titans via a disturbing new method. The battle lines have never been blurrier and it makes for the most interesting period during Hajime Isayama’s series.

When Season Four began, the anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA did the unthinkable and gave viewers a more in-depth look into the lives of the Marleyians, the race that had been tormenting the denizens of the island of Paradis for so long. While most viewers believed that this nation was one of pure evil, sending a steady stream of Titans at the residents within the walls, it was revealed over the course of the fourth season that they were struggling with their own problems and believed themselves to be in the right. While they certainly aren’t saints, there’s something to be said regarding the innocent people that want no part in the war that is brewing between all sides.

Reiner was originally thought to be a traitor who had no sympathy for his comrades, but this season gave us an Armored Titan that continues to break down thanks in part to the heinous acts he performed over the course of the series and the friends that died as a result of them. While he was first portrayed as a villain when he revealed his true identity to Eren and the Scouts, times have changed and his character has become richer for it.

On the other side of the coin, the fourth season has changed Eren Jaeger from a conflicted young soldier to a man that isn’t afraid to kill innocent people for the good of his people. With his sneak attack on Marley, countless people fell beneath his giant feet, and even his own Eldians were swept up in his latest plan, as he assembles his followers like a cult and moves toward enacting his vision for the world. Eren has become much less of a hero and much more of an anti-hero, if not outright villain, in the case of season four, creating some grand storytelling as a result.

The members of the Scout Regiment, such as Armin, Mikasa, Hange, and Levi, have mostly continued staying on the side of good, but certainly, have blood on their hands as a result of their constant wars throughout their lives. Now, presented with an impossible choice of whether or not to support Eren’s mad scheme, the final season of Attack On Titan is set to dive into some extremely controversial territory as it inches closer to its finale.

Do you think Attack On Titan's lines will blur even further in its final episodes?