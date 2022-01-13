Attack On Titan May Be Hiding a Hilarious Simpsons Nod

The Simpsons has been running for decades, with the legendary animated series showing no signs of stopping anytime soon, and one fan of the dark series known as Attack On Titan has managed to find scenes from each that create an unexpected connection. With Attack On Titan’s anime series set to come to a close this year, it will be interesting to see what surprises the show has before MAPPA brings it to an end.

The scene in question relates to one that was the origin of the Scout Regiment member known as Ymir, who was revealed to have the power of the Jaw Titan in the second season of the dark anime series. While still a Titan herself, she had eaten the member of the Marleyian army that was accompanying both Reiner and Bertholdt to their mission on Paradis, reclaiming her intelligence and joining up with the Survey Corps in order to reunite with Historia. Ymir would find herself switching sides a few times over the course of the series, but was eventually killed when she was brought back to Marley, giving her power of the Jaw Titan to a new soldier.

Reddit User Idanbrinza put together a side-by-side comparison between Attack On Titan and The Simpsons, seeing Homer Simpson undergo events that are strikingly similar to the origin of Ymir, who would turn out to be one of the most important figures in the series when it came to understanding the mysteries behind the nation of Marley:

Currently, Attack On Titan is in the throes of its final episodes, pitting Eren jaeger against the forces of Marley as he created his own band of followers known as the Jaegerists. With Eren locking up the Scout Regiment, his former friends are now left with the terrible decision of who they should now ally themselves with as the final battle approaches for the world created by mangaka Hajime Isayama.

Have you found any other connections between the Simpsons and the worlds of anime? How do you foresee Attack On Titan's anime coming to a close?