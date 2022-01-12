Anime’s New Season Has Made Sunday the Best Day of the Week

The second season of Demon Slayer sees Tanjiro and his friends navigating through the Entertainment District, attempting to rescue the wives of the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, while the final season of Attack On Titan is promising to bring the dark franchise to a close with the last battle between Eldia and Marley. With both of these series dropping new episodes on Sundays, many anime fans now consider this day to be the best day of the week, with both franchises giving fans some high-octane moments.

Weekly releases in the world of anime aren’t necessarily as frequent as they once were, with Netflix vying to release anime series often in large blocks rather than sticking to the traditional style of series past. For example, the streaming service decided to release twelve episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean last year, whereas the television broadcast has stuck more to the weekly schedule that anime, and so many other television programs, have come to rely on over the years. With more streaming services diving into the anime game, it will be interesting to see how future release schedules are changed down the road and if more series will still continue opting for weekly releases.

Reddit User Izana_7 perfectly captured the feeling of many anime fans using images from Attack On Titan, Demon Slayer, and The Office to create a hilarious meme expressing how viewers are able to dive into a lot of anime on Sundays via the Entertainment District Arc and the battle between Paradis and Marley:

Ironically enough, both Demon Slayer and Attack On Titan have around the same number of episodes in their respective seasons, with the studios of Ufotable and MAPPA giving it their all. While Demon Slayer is still skating on the high of the profits received from its first feature-length film, Mugen Train, though the franchise created by Hajime Isayama has yet to have an animated movie to its name. With many theorizing that the dark franchise might bring its story to a close with a movie, 2022 is sure to have surprises for fans of both franchises.

