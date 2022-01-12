Attack On Titan Shares Zeke and Levi’s Post-Fight Fate

The world of Attack On Titan has never been more dangerous, with the lines blurring between good and evil even further as Eren Jaeger attempts to enact his “Euthanasia Plan,” which he hopes will eliminate the power of the Titans forever. With this being the final season of the anime series, no character is safe and the opening salvo for this second half gives us a look at the current status of Levi and Zeke, following their explosive encounter with one another.

When last we saw Levi and Zeke, the Captain of the Scouts was holding the Beast Titan in his human form by tying him to a Thunder Spear, threatening to eradicate him if he tried to escape. Unfortunately for Levi, Zeke took that chance and detonated the explosive that fractured his own body, but caught the Survey Corps’ captain in the blast as well. With Hange being held captive by the Jaegerists, the followers of Eren that currently have Zeke’s back, they come across the scene and find both the Beast Titan and the Scout Regiment Captain in quite the state.

For Levi, the explosion has horrifically injured him, with a number of his fingers being blown off of his body, alongside some other body parts that might spell trouble for the current members of the Scout Regiment that haven’t fallen behind Eren. With Hange thinking fast, she is able to grab onto Levi and escape the Jaegerists, jumping into a nearby river and swimming their way to freedom to fight another day.

For Zeke, we witness him essentially being grotesquely born from inside of another Titan, who the Beast Titan summoned to help him heal. With the Jaegerists rushing to Zeke’s side, Eren’s brother hints at the fact that he had run into a mysterious young girl who helped in healing his wounds using the sand beneath his body. With the Beast Titan now healed, it’s only a matter of time before he joins his brother’s side and reveals himself to be a traitor to the forces of Marley, once again divvying up the forces of Attack On Titan.

What do you think of the current status of Levi and Zeke? Do you think we'll get a rematch between the two before Attack On Titan comes to an end?