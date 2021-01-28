Attack On Titan Art Imagines The Survey Corps As Jedi

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth season is promising to wrap the story of the Survey Corps but before the epic story created by Hajime Isayama comes to an end, fans are putting together pieces of art that not only highlights the strongest members of the "Children of Ymir", but also fuses them with other popular fandoms, with the latest being Star Wars! Taking the two most prominent Ackermanns in Mikasa and Levi, one fan artist has imagined what these two Titan killers would look like if they were to put down the three-dimensional maneuver gear and were to pick up lightsabers!

Attack On Titan has easily become one of the most popular anime series running today, with fans enraptured by the war taking place between the nation of Marley and the people of Eldia, as the anime has focused on Eren Jaeger unleashing the power of the Attack Titan against the likes of the War Hammer Titan and the Jaw Titan. With only a few chapters remaining in the manga proper, fans are speculating how the story of the Survey Corps will come to an end, with several of the biggest characters of the franchise on the chopping block!

Reddit User Basicmiqote shared this impressive artwork that imagines Mikasa and Levi as two of the biggest Star Wars characters in the history of the storyline, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, bringing together the Ackermanns in a brand new way:

Star Wars surprisingly is extremely famous right now not due to the Jedi, but thanks to the bounty hunter known as the Mandalorian. With the second season having already come to a close, inserting one of the biggest Jedi in Luke Skywalker during the finale, Disney is already introducing a number of television series that will further explore the universe of the Jedi and the Sith.

Though we don't think we'll ever see an official crossover between Attack On Titan and Star Wars down the road, we have definitely seen stranger things happen in both of these universes that have become household names!

