Attack on Titan Star Yuki Kaji’s Agency Promises Legal Action Over Recent Rumors

Yuki Kaji is one of the anime industry’s most famous talents, but the star is not immune to controversy. Earlier this year, the Attack on Titan lead was in the headlines after he married a fellow voice actress, but rumors have since cropped up about Kaji which has upset his talent agency.

As reported by Anime News Network, the talent agency VIMS announced plans to take legal actions over rumors involving Kaji. The company said any rumors spread about Kaji’s past relationships “baseless and defamatory” as well as a violation of privacy and personal rights.

Currently, VIMS has retained the Gladiator law firm to track the growing rumors and take legal action against those who originated them in possible.

For those curious about the rumors, they do involve Kaji and a past romance of his. Netizens are said to have made up rumors which involve Kaji’s previous relationships and how they intersected with one another. But as VIMS reports, these rumors are completely unfounded.

Currently, Kaji is working on in Japan as an in-demand voice actor. The star plays Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan. He also voices Issei Hyodo in High School DxD, Yukine in Noragami, Todoroki Shoto in My Hero Academia, Kozume Kenma in Haikyuu, and many more. He married fellow actress Ayana Taketatsu earlier this year.

