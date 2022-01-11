Attack on Titan Explains How Zeke Lived Through His Suicidal Attack

Attack on Titan explained how Zeke Yeager ultimately ended up surviving his suicide attack against Levi Ackerman with the newest episode of the series! The fourth and final season left off things on a huge cliffhanger with the first half of its episodes last year as not only Eren Yeager was planning to take on both Eldia and Marley with his own forces, but the fates of fan favorite characters like Levi were left hanging in the balance. It seemed a little more definitive for a character like Zeke, but it became immediately clear that he was able to survive much to his own surprise.

The last we had seen of Zeke, he was being placed into the belly of a nearby Titan that tore itself open in order to help him. With the return of the fourth and final season, it was confirmed that Zeke indeed survived taking the Thunder Spear directly to the face as the Titan helped to rebuild his body. This goes even further than that as part of Zeke’s survival involved tapping into the power of the Founding Titan and the Paths that have been teased throughout the core of the series so far.

Episode 76 of Attack on Titan begins with an update to how both Levi and Zeke are following their confrontation a few episodes prior. It’s confirmed that Levi is in a very severe state of injury, but Zeke has been completely healed. A steaming Titan skeleton emerges (presumably from the Titan that took Zeke within its body), and Zeke comes out fully healed. He himself is surprised that he managed to recover from such a critical state, but remembers that he woke up within the Paths.

Revealing that a young girl seemed to rebuild his body out of the soil there, he notes that it felt like both an instant and eternity within this space. He then connects the dots that he emerged within the Paths, but it also sparks up several mysteries about what to expect from the rest of the series. It’s also curious to see that the Titan power went so far to save him and fully rebuild his body, which is different from the kind of fast regeneration the Titan hosts have shown off through the series already.

