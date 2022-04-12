Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Are Dishing Out Their Hottest Takes

The animated world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra might have come to a close years ago, but that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from continuing to talk about the universe of bending to this day. With new animated projects set to arrive from Avatar Studios and Netflix working on a live-action series that will retell the story of Aang and his gang, fans are gathering to share some of their most controversial takes when it comes to the beloved franchise.

Twitter User Anna Gifty got the ball rolling on asking Avatar The Last Airbender fans what their most controversial takes are, opening a “Pandora’s Box” when it comes to the number of opinions that fans have when it comes to the stories of both Aang, Korra, and the other benders of this animated world:

https://twitter.com/itsafronomics/status/1513355790446469125

Sokka The GOAT

https://twitter.com/itsafronomics/status/1513356503687872513?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Korra The GOAT

https://twitter.com/meelyn_pandit/status/1513539722534174727?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Killing Blow?

https://twitter.com/OTPR_water/status/1513588692757086208?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Korra Wasn’t The GOAT

https://twitter.com/amablue_/status/1513391961348063232?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Good Politics

https://twitter.com/AnirudhGargOff/status/1513361395055837187?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Underwhelming

https://twitter.com/cat_pfp/status/1513535584953778179?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

RIP Jet

https://twitter.com/will_thad/status/1513482480573206531?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Avatar The Last Airbender Wasn’t Perfect