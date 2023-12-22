Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Update Affects Nearly Every Fighter
NASB2 gets one last update to close out the year.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 got this week what'll likely be its final update of the year with Update 1.4 previewed on Thursday before it was released on Friday. And instead of being a smaller update that focuses mainly on bugfixes and such to close out the year, this one comes with a ton of changes for nearly every single character in the game as well as some new features involving team battles.
Given that nearly every Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 character has been impacted by the newest update, the patch notes are pretty lengthy. To get right to it, you can see all of the changes affecting different fighters listed out below with the full patch notes detailing those changes as well as the new team-focused ones seen on the game's site.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Update 1.4 Patch Notes
Patrick
- Fixed the issue where slime canceling after command grab glued the character to patrick
- Fixed Patrick's rolls and spot dodge being actionable before they should
- Fixed Charge Air Up Hold having super armor if executed with slime.
- Neutral special landing recovery increased from 4 frames to 18.
Squidward
- Fixed an issue that made Light Air Back always send in a reversed direction.
Ren & Stimpy
- No longer recovers Special Forward Car when hurt offstage
- Light Air Back landing lag increased from 16 to 17
- Adjusted knockback on Back Throw to prevent chain grabs
Raphael
- Can only stall once per airtime with Charge Air Up
- Removed Charge Air Up head intangibility
- Reduced the size of hitboxes on special Up
Donatello
- Light Neutral 1, Light Neutral 2, Light Combo and Light Finisher block pushback reduced.
- First active frame hitbox positions adjusted on Light Finisher.
April
- April's down light movement glitch was fixed.
- Fixed Neutral Special Slime Cancel glitch recovering the charge.
- Light Forward Air
- Auto cancel from frame 7 to frame 4
- Body Hitbox
- Base Knockback decreased (11->9)
- Angle changed (45->48)
- Pen Hitbox
- Base Knockback decreased (12->10)
- Angle changed (25->35)
- Charge Air Forward SourSpot
- BaseKnockback decreased: (12 → 10.8)
- KnockbackGain increased: (15 → 16)
- Angle changed: (50° → 52°)
- Charge Air Forward
- BaseKnockback decreased: (12.25 → 11.5)
- KnockbackGain increased: (17.75 → 18)
- Angle changed: (36° → 42°)
Danny Phantom
- Fixed an issue with the hurt boxes on the special Up Landing state
- Light down
- Removed First Actionable Frame on Hit
- Added +7 Frames of recovery
- Neutral Special
- Landing Lag from 12 to 15 Frames
- Punch Hitbox 45 -> 55 angle
- Special Up
- Reduced the special up hitbox in air size by a 50% percent
- Reduced 2 invulnerability frames
- Reduced Ledge Grab Box size (Harder to snap)
- Reduced landing hitbox size by 25 percent.
Aang
- Can no longer Block immediately out of Air Ball (Special Down), Blocking during this state transitions into Air Ball Dismount.
- Hitstun Gravity increased from 0.76 to 0.98.
- Hitstun Fall Speed increased from 0.95 to 0.98.
- Up Special dive now lasts until landing.
Korra
- Light Neutral 3 on hit cancel delayed from frame 30 to 32.
- Charge Forward range was somewhat reduced.
- Slime Side Special changed in a number of ways.
- Time before attack cancel becomes available was reduced from 23 frames to 19.
- Jump cancel is possible from frame 21 forward.
- Time before take of reduced by 2 frames.
- Aerial Up Special horizontal velocity changed in a number of ways. It is more affected by the direction of the control stick but maintains less of the existing momentum.
- Ground collision point during the helpless fall state was lowered by 0.45 units, making it easier to land faster and preventing issues where Korra snaps to the edge when you try to land close to the edge.
Azula
- Reduced base knockback and knockback gain on Slime Special Down projectile
Nigel
- Added a hitbox in up special while falling down.
Garfield
- Fixed an issue that applied sugar rush state without using meter if it was interrupted by a hit.
Jimmy
- Special Down Slime
- Fixed an Issue where you could not move Jimmy nor Goddard when performing a Slime Down Special until Goddard was destroyed.
- Charge Air Forward
- BaseKnockback increased: (8.5 → 10)
- KnockbackGain increased: (10 → 24)
- HitlagBaseOnHit decreased: (18 → 15)
- HitlagBaseOnBlock decreased: (18 → 15)
- Special Neutral – Rocket
- Now reverse hits
- Toast Projectile
- BaseKnockback decreased: (12 → 10)
- KnockbackGain increased: (12 → 19)
- Angle changed: (65° → 60°)
Gerald
- Fixed an issue where he was unable to Special Up after performing a Skateboard Special Up.
- Charge Air Forward – Sweetspot
- BaseKnockback decreased: (14.75 → 13.5)
- KnockbackGain decreased: (22.2 → 20)
- Charge Air Forward
- BaseKnockback decreased: (11.5 → 10.5)
- KnockbackGain decreased: (18.8 → 17.8)
- Grab Throw Down
- BaseKnockback decreased: (16.5 → 16)
- KnockbackGain increased: (4 → 9.5)
- Light Finisher
- BlockDamage decreased: (4 → 1)
- Light Neutral
- HitStunMinimum decreased: (10 → 0.01)
- BlockStun decreased: (10 → 9)
Grandma Gertie
- Fixed Neutral Special Slime Cancel glitch recovering the charge.
- Reduced distance traveled on aerial special forward
- New attack data created for aerial special forward sweetspot with less knockback and damage compared to ground version and launches at an angle of 40°
- Light Air Forward – Clean
- BaseKnockback decreased: (13 → 12)
- KnockbackGain decreased: (18 → 17)
- Special Forward – Base
- BaseKnockback decreased: (15 → 8)
- KnockbackGain decreased: (13 → 10)
- BlockPush decreased: (1,2 → 0,8)
- HitlagBaseOnHit decreased: (16 → 10)
- HitlagBaseOnBlock decreased: (16 → 10)
- Damage decreased: (14 → 8)
- BlockDamage decreased: (12 → 6)
- Angle changed: (38° → 40°)
Angry Beavers
Dagget
- Light Air Back is no longer reversible
Norbert
- Light Air Back is no longer reversible
- Fixed Special Up Slime Cancel Fly
- Charge Up
- Now it has a total of 26 Recovery Frames
- Charge Air Up
- DI multiplier from 1 to 1.5
- Light Air Up
- Recovery frames reduced from 33 to 26
Zim
- Special Forward
- Gir Spawn cooldown if destroyed from 5 seconds to 7 seconds.
El Tigre
- El Tigre doesn't recover his stall on Charge Air Up after being hit anymore. Recovers it by grabbing the edge or landing.
- Tweaked his Diamond Collision in order to prevent him from clipping under some stages.
- Removed all FAF (First actionable Frames) from his attacks
- Fair +4 Endlag frames
- Dair +3 Endlag frames
- Dash Attack + 4 Endlag frames
- Light Up +3 Endlag Frames
- Light Down +4 Endlag Frames
Ember
- Fixed projectile decay on Special Neutral
Jenny
- Light Air Back Sourspot is now reversible
- Fixed an issue where Forward Special Projectile would stay in place after it was reflected
- Fixed an issue where Special Up Slime would not reset her fuel properly
- Fixed an issue where if you landed during Light Air Up Loop, the next Light Air Up you did would immediately trigger the loop, skipping any startup.
- Fixed an issue where Light Air Down Land did not have any hurtboxes
- Fixed an issue where Light Air Down Land could not edge cancel
- Increased Block Damage Values to match Damage Values on the following moves:
- Charge Down
- Charge Up
- Dash Attack
- Light Air Back
- Light Air Forward
- Light Air Neutral
- Light Air Up
- Light Down
- Light Neutral/Finisher
- Light Up
- Special Forward (Hammer and Projectile)
- Slightly raised the lower hitboxes on Charge Forward Release
Mecha Plankton
- Fixed the issue where slime cancelling after command grab glued the character to Mecha Plankton
Rocko
- Fixed an issue where Spunky didn't enter his Hurt state when he was hit while turning or falling.
- Spunky now has an additional 120 frames cooldown after he despawns.
- After Spawning a JackHammer, Rocko now needs to wait at least 400 frames to spawn the next one, independently of if it was destroyed or not during its lifetime.
- Charge Up Land total frames increased from 19 to 26