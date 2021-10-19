Netflix’s Avatar Stars Roast Each Other in New Video





Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return in some big ways in the future, not just with Paramount bringing back the universe via its newly created Avatar Studios, but with Netflix’s live-action series which will retell the first series that made the franchise so beloved among fans. With Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko being played by Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu respectively, it seems that the chemistry between the cast is already present as the latter two young actors are already playfully burning one another online as they answer fan questions.

Sokka and Zuko definitely haven’t always seen eye to eye in Avatar The Last Airbender, with the first season seeing them as bitter enemies, but when the Prince of the Fire Nation eventually realized that he didn’t want to follow in his father’s footsteps and joined the side of Aang and company to fight his homeland. The two young men of the series had a hilarious moment that became legendary, wherein Sokka shares the story of his first girlfriend who was transformed into a moon during the events of the first season, and Zuko could only respond with “That’s rough, buddy,”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet Avatar News shared the brief clip between Ian Ousley and Dallas Liu, wherein the actor who will bring Sokka to life in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series delivered a friendly ribbing to the upcoming Prince of the Fire Nation by hinting at the fact that Zuko does not have honor:

https://twitter.com/AvatarNews_/status/1449627565627359235?s=20

The upcoming Avatar The Last Airbender series isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the Nickelodeon series brought to the world of live-action, with M. Night Shyamalan taking a swing at the franchise with his 2010 film, The Last Airbender. The film was amazingly controversial, with many fans feeling that the movie wasn’t able to hit the same heights as the animated series, so it’s definitely no surprise to see that many are crossing their fingers that the upcoming Netflix series is able to break the trend.

What do you think of this hilarious burn video from the actors of Sokka and Zuko? Do you think the upcoming Netflix series will do right by The Last Airbender? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.