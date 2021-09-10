Avatar The Last Airbender’s New Series And Movies Are Years Away

Avatar The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra fans were blown away earlier this year when it was announced that Paramount was creating a new studio to give the world of bending new animated series and movies in the future, revisiting the beloved franchise. However, it seems that fans of bending will be waiting for quite some time to see the new material that revisits the universe of Aang and Korra, with creator Bryan Kontiezko confirming as much in a recent interview to chat about what Avatar Studios is currently up to since being formed.

In an interview with Rise Up Animation, an organization dedicated to “providing support to all People of Color with the goal of helping diverse talent Rise Up in the Animation Industry,” Kontiezko broke down that fans of the bending franchise will be waiting years to see the new movies and television series while describing the current team that is being put together in order to do so:

“Mike and I, we’re building an awesome team very slowly at Avatar Studios, a small team but we’re working our way up. It’ll be years before that stuff’s out but we’re so excited to share all that with everybody. We’ve got a bunch of cool stuff in the works.”

Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming films that will revisit the world of Avatar The Last Airbender, and The Legend of Korra will be created via computer-generated animation, marking a big departure from the two-dimensional animation of the original series. While the subject matter for the movies and televisions series has yet to be revealed, as well as whether or not they’ll take place in the past or the future of the universe, it’s clear that the original creators of the series are on board with creating new bending adventures.

With these series and movies years away, it seems as if Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender might arrive beforehand, acting as the second time that fans of the franchise have seen the story of the Avatar brought into the world of live-action.

