Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Gives Aang a Gorgeous Reimagining

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most influential shows in television, and its legacy is growing by the day. As Netflix gets underway on its live-action adaptation, Aang and the gang are living through fans and spin-off novels online. And thanks to one fan, the Avatar has been given a gorgeous reimagining befitting of any goddess.

The piece comes from Sofi over on Instagram who goes by the handle the_oddity. In honor of Halloween last month, the digital creator gave Avatar: The Last Airbender fans a look at her costume in all its glory. It turns out she dressed as Aang this fall, and her take on the airbender is insanely impressive.

“If you want to be a baddie, you have to let go of fear and maybe even your hair,” she captioned the photo that you can find above. “Channeling AVATAR SOFI: THE LAST “HAIR” BENDER- Get it?? Cause I have no hair??”

As you can see, Sofi gives Aang a luxurious look complete with bold makeup and an arrow tattoo. One of the shots even shows Aang in the Avatar State, and it is pretty incredible. Of course, Sofi modeled for the shots, and they worked with a team of creators to bring the look to life. Users salewaojo, cameronlaque, funnies, and halee.ade oversaw pieces of the costume. And honestly, we need to see a full ensemble cosplay with Sofi leading the charge as the Avatar.

Do you love this take on Aang and Avatar: The Last Airbender? You can check out more content from Sofi over on Instagram here.

