Netflix’s Avatar The Last Airbender Will Borrow Something Huge from The Mandalorian

Netflix has released the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop earlier today, but the streaming service isn’t stopping with the cast of the Bebop, as it plans to create more anime adaptations with the likes of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho coming down the pike. One of the most anticipated series is the platform’s take on Avatar The Last Airbender, the live-action take on the Nickelodeon property which has already begun production and appears to have something big in common with one of the biggest series on Disney+ in the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Currently, while a third season for The Mandalorian has been confirmed, fans don’t know when the member of Boba Fett’s race will be making a comeback, with Fett getting a new series prior to his counterpart via this winter’s Book of Boba Fett. Considering how popular both The Mandalorian and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, have become, it’s no surprise to see that Disney’s streaming service isn’t just all-in with their adventures in a galaxy far, far away, but also by creating a number of spin-off series that will further flesh out this time period in the Star Wars Universe.

Twitter Outlet Avatar News shared the connection between the upcoming live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s world of bending and Disney’s The Mandalorian, with the former using the same technology that helped bring the popular story from the Star Wars universe to life and made it a cultural phenomenon:

Avatar: The Last Airbender is filming in a new, custom-built facility featuring a 23,000-square-foot virtual production volume, the same next-generation technology used on Disney+'s The Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/D3uRvOomDk — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) November 16, 2021

The upcoming Netflix adaptation of Aang and the gang has already revealed a number of actors that will be portraying some of the most well-known benders in the fan-favorite franchise. Gordon Cormier will portray Aang, Kiawentiio is set to bring Katara to life, Ian Ousley will be Sokka, and Dallas Liu will be playing the role of the prince of the Fire Nation, Zuko. With the roles of the Fire Lord Ozai and Uncle Iroh also being revealed, fans are interested to see how close to the original this new series will be and what changes Netflix might have in store for the beloved Nickelodeon franchise.

