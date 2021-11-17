Avatar The Last Airbender Fandom Pitches the Cabbage Man’s Perfect Casting

Netflix is set to introduce the world to its live-action take on the world of Cowboy Bebop later this week, but the streaming service isn’t stopping here as the live-action adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender is currently in production. With the series recently revealing that they have cast Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, fans are lending their thoughts on who should be cast as one of the most hilarious characters of the Nickelodeon series, the Cabbage Merchant.

The Cabbage Merchant wasn’t exactly a major player in the war between the Aang Gang and the Fire Nation, mostly being used as a comic relief character, though that certainly didn’t stop him from becoming a fan-favorite character over the course of the original four seasons of the animated series. In the sequel series of The Legend of Korra, we discovered that the seller of cabbages actually went on to create his own company that had skyrocketed in sales, Cabbage Corps, which outlived its creator and became a major force in the world of bending as the follow-up series explored the growth of industrialization within the world.

Reddit User Gamble Gork 625 proposed Ken Jeong of The Hangover and Community fame should play the role of the Cabbage Merchant, which makes sense considering just how hilarious the actor has been over the years when it comes to his many roles in both television and film:

Aside from the recent trio of actors that was announced for the upcoming Netflix series, the main quartet of the series will see Gordon Cormier playing Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation. There has yet to be any footage released of the series itself, which is understandable considering they just started production earlier this week, though fans are left wondering if the live-action take on the fan-favorite franchise will stick true to its roots or take some big swings when it comes to translating the story over fifteen years following its debut.

