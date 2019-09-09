Avatar: The Last Airbender Gets Exclusive New York Comic Con Funko Pop

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most fondly looked on series to ever air on Nickelodeon, and continues to be held in high regard by animation fans everywhere. Often considering one of the best television shows ever, the series is usually remembered for its balance of action and humor. Dedicated fans were rewarded for sticking with the series with a selection of running bits, and the standout was probably the cabbage merchant who ends up with a destroyed cart in the midst of some fierce battles.

His getting caught up in Aang and the others’ shenanigans helped cement him as an icon among fans, and now they can pay tribute to him with a new Funko Pop that includes the Cabbage Man and his trusty cart. But unfortunately, it’s going to be exclusive to fans attending New York Comic Con 2019.

Avatar: The Last Airbender became famous for its heavy anime influences and well-crafted narrative, but ask a fan about their favorite moments and chances are they’ll respond with “My cabbages!” This hilarious extra made a name for himself among fans, and they were always keeping an eye out for when he’d pop up next. But now fans can have a cabbage cart of their own to tip over!

Because of humorous bits like this among many other great qualities, the original Avatar series has since spawned comics, video games, a sequel in The Legend of Korra, and even a live-action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan. But for those who can’t get the sour taste of that adaptation out of their mouths, there is a hope that the next live-action attempt will fare much better as Netflix will soon be releasing an official live-action series.

Although details of the cast, crew, and the official release date are currently being kept under wraps, original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have been confirmed to serve as executive producers and showrunners with a scheduled production start sometime this year.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war. One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more.