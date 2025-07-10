10 Best Underrated Anime You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

The anime industry has been growing in recent years, with hits like One Piece, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling, etc. dominating the streaming charts. However, beyond the spotlight of the mainstream anime shows and movies, there’s a treasure trove of hidden gems, some of which never got any global recognition at all. While these anime never made it to the trending lists, they often deliver unforgettable stories, complex characters, and unique visuals. A lot of the underrated anime flew under the radar, not because they lacked quality, but because they were overshadowed by the mainstream shows, suffered from poor promotion, had limited international release, or had an unconventional storytelling and art style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether you’re an anime enthusiast looking for new recommendations or a curious newcomer eager to dive deeper into the world of anime, this list of ten lesser-known titles definitely deserves your attention. While they may be different from the trending shows, the beauty of anime shines in each one of them.

1) Tree in the Sun (2000)

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

TV Series (25 Episodes)

Often revered as the Father of Manga, Osamu Tezuka’s legacy lives on to this day. Most people know him as the creator of Astro Boy, Black Jack, and so on. However, the legendary mangaka created over 700 manga titles and drew over 150,000 pages in his lifetime. As such, a lot of his works are overlooked, especially among Western fans. Tree in the Sun is a historical drama based on his 1981 manga, which even received the 29th Shogakukan Manga Award in the general manga category in 1984.

The anime itself won the Excellence Award at the 4th Japan Media Arts Festival held in the year 2000. The story is set in the mid-1800s, during Japan’s political and cultural transformation, following the friendship between the two protagonists who are complete polar opposites of one another. Manjiro Ibuya is a traditional samurai, while Ryoan Tezuka is a progressive doctor studying medicine in the West. Manjiro is a low-ranking but gifted swordsman with a strong sense of justice. His personality heavily contrasts with Ryoan, who is carefree, has an eye for the ladies, but above all, aspires to become a doctor. The story is based on real life, and Ryoan’s character is inspired by Tezuka’s great-grandfather.

2) Harmonie (2014)

Image Courtesy of Studio Rikka

Short Film (25 Minutes)

Harmonie is directed by Yasuhiro Yoshiura as one of the four films of the Anime Mirai 2014 project. The story follows Akio Honjou, a high‑school student who finds comfort only in his close‑knit group of otaku friends. He has a special gift for music since he can recall any piece, even one he has heard only once. He becomes intrigued by Juri Makina, a popular but emotionally distant classmate whose ringtone is exactly the same melody from his dream. As the duo explores this mysterious song, Akio steps into Juri’s chaotic inner world and uncovers deeper emotional layers hidden beneath her calm exterior.

The narrative is based on the theme that everyone has their own world, as it explores the challenge of entering someone else’s. Even the ending of Harmonie is intentionally left open to interpretation. The blurred boundary between dreams and reality is never fully explained. It’s up to you to decide if it was supernatural, metaphorical, or something else entirely. After all, rather than the plot, the story centers on how people feel and connect beneath the surface.

3) On-Gaku: Our Sound (2019)

Image Courtesy of Rock’n Roll Mountain

Film (71 Minutes)

Based on Hiroyuki Oohashi’s 2005 self-published manga, titled Ongaku to Manga, this 2019 hand-drawn indie film was written, directed, and animated by Kenji Iwaisawa. Produced over a period of seven years, the film won the hearts of many critics. It won several awards, including the Entertainment Division’s grand prize at the 24th Japan Media Arts Festival Award in 2021.

This musical comedy-drama centers around three high school delinquents: Kenji, Ota, and Asakura. Tired of their mundane fights, the trio randomly forms a rock band despite having zero musical experience. Using stolen instruments, the boys discover a raw sound that unexpectedly connects with those around them. The film love letter to unpolished art, youthful boredom, and finding meaning through music, which is profound and absurdly funny.

4) Hyouge Mono (2011-2012)

Image Courtesy of Bee Train

TV Series (39 Episodes)

Based on Yoshihiro Yamada’s award-winning manga, Hyouge Mono is a historical drama set during Japan’s tumultuous Sengoku Era. The story centers around Sasuke Furuta , a vassal under Oda Nobunaga and later Toyotomi Hideyoshi. His obsession isn’t with swordplay or conquest, but with the aesthetic world of tea ceremony (chanoyu), pottery, fashion, and architecture.

While war rages, Sasuke struggles with the tension between political ambition and his devotion to beauty, navigating court intrigue, samurai politics, and the subtle art of wabi‑sabi under the tutelage of a reclusive tea master. The series stands out as a truly unique anime experience, a meditative, artful journey into aesthetics, ambition, and the history of Japan.

5) Fantastic Children (2004-2005)

Image Courtesy of Nippon Animation

TV Series (26 Episodes)

This sci-fi mystery follows a group of mysterious, white-haired children who keep appearing for a few centuries across Europe. Despite having the appearance of 11-year-olds, the children behave way more mature than they should. They never grow old and even seem to possess supernatural abilities. They have been seeking a girl, but the only clue they have is a picture named crescent moon.

The main storyline is set in the year 2012, where two runaway orphans, Helga, a girl haunted by moon imagery, and Chitto, her close friend, escape from an abusive orphanage. They meet Tohma, a local boy who soon discovers the Befort Children are on a centuries-long quest to find a girl using a mysterious life force called Orsel and technology from an advanced bygone civilization. As the story progresses, the past timelines unravel the origins of the Befort Children and the science behind Orsel.

6) Miss Hokusai (2015)

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

Movie (90 Minutes)

Drawing inspiration from Hinako Sugiura’s manga, this award-winning film is set in 1814 Tokyo. The film is based on a true story, specifically the life of Katsushika O-Ei, the daughter of the renowned Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai. Katsushika Hokusai’s name became famous in Europe during the late 19th century when the Tetsuzo, the art style, began gaining attention. However, very few know about his daughter, who supported him in every way and even contributed to his art.

The film is largely fictionalized, telling the untold story of O-Ei, the talented third daughter of Katsushika Hokusai. The film focuses on O-Ei’s life and artistic journey, in a small, self-contained series of vignettes instead of one continuous, straightforward plot from beginning to end. We follow her as she helps her father in his job without getting credit and cares for her blind half-sister while occasionally navigating complex relationships with clients, apprentices, and her own emotions.

7) Okko’s Inn (2018)

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Film (94 Minutes)

Madhouse’s slice-of-life supernatural film won the Excellence Award at the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival in 2019. The story follows Oriko Seki, a cheerful elementary school girl who loses her parents in a tragic car accident. She starts living with her grandmother, who runs a traditional Japanese inn (ryokan). As she adjusts to her new life without her parents, Okko begins training to become an innkeeper.

While juggling between work and her new life, she encounters Uribo, the ghost of a young boy, and several other friendly supernatural beings. Surprisingly enough, the spirits are far from scary, as told in tales. They guide and support her in every way possible. Okko also meets other guests at the inn, some of them even struggle with loss and trauma like her. The film follows her journey as she grows empathy and maturity, learning to deal with her grief.

8) The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl (2017)

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Film (92 Minutes)

Dandadan’s studio, Science SARU, is known for its unique art style, and each project has something exciting to offer. This 2017 film’s visuals are boldly expressive with vibrant colors, wobbly animation, surreal transitions, and creative editing that amplify the night’s dreamlike vibe. The film takes place over one lively night in Kyoto, following two unnamed protagonists, Otome and Senpai.

Otome is a black-haired university student who has decided to embrace her adult life by drinking at bars, joining street musicals, and having fun. On the other hand, Senpai is her shy admirer from the same university who spends the night trailing Otome, hoping to confess his feelings. Amid the beauty of the night, the film weaves them together in a bizarre yet heartfelt story.

9) Hiiro no Kakera: The Tamayori Princess Saga (2012)

Image Courtesy of Studio Deen

TV Series (2 Seasons, 26 Episodes)

This supernatural fantasy josei follows Tamaki Kasuaga, a teenage girl sent to a remote village to live with her grandmother while her parents work overseas. Soon after arriving, she is attacked by strange demons and is rescued by Takuma Onizaki, one of the guardians sent by her grandmother. She is barely able to process the existence of supernatural beings and abilities when her grandmother reveals she’s the legendary Tamayoru Princess, who is destined to seal and protect a dangerous and powerful sword.

To help Tamaki in her ordeal, five guardians are assigned to her, each of who have descended from mythic spirits. The story continues as she learns more about her role and forms deep bonds with the Guardians, especially with Takuma. The anime features lush, traditional Japanese settings while tapping into folklore and spiritual elements, all the while focusing on the romantic tension between the main duo.

10) The House of the Lost on the Cape (2021)

Image Courtesy of David Production

Film (105 Minutes)

This 2021 fantasy-drama film is set in post-disaster rural Japan, following 17-year-old Yui and 8-year-old Hiyori, two girls left emotionally adrift after a recent tragedy. An elderly woman named Kiwa takes them in and shelters them in an enchanted house called Mayoiga, which, according to folklore, is believed to offer refuge to the lost. The film continues as the girls adjust to their new life and begin to heal through nature and newfound family bonds.

They even encounter supernatural beings called Fushigitto, who cause unrest among people. Kiwa explains their origins through ancient tales and folklore as the trio works to understand and face these spiritual disturbances. Most of the spirits act as metaphors for trauma and lingering sorrow, especially that which remains unspoken after a natural disaster.



