Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Re-Introduces Adult Aang

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to have big years in 2024 and 2025. Next year will see Netflix unleashing its live-action adaptation that will re-imagine the early adventures of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Prince Zuko, and the many characters of their bending world. 2025 however is set to unveil the first of three animated movies in theaters, as the initial offering will focus on the original quartet as adults. Before seeing a story focused on adult Aang, one cosplayer has shared a fresh take on the airbender.

As fans of the bending universe know, the original Avatar: The Last Airbender focused on Aang and his friends as children. Despite their young ages, the heroes were the main roadblocks for the Fire Nation as Fire Lord Ozai was deadset to conquer the world. Following the third season finale of the original series, a sequel series was aired in The Legend of Korra. While Korra's story takes place after Aang has died, viewers are able to get glimpses of Aang as an adult via a few flashbacks. While the sequel series didn't give us much time to see how powerful Aang was as an adult and how his personality might have changed over the years, the movie might introduce some new aspects of the Avatar.

Aang: God of War

In taking down the Fire Lord Ozai, Aang was able to discover that his power as the Avatar didn't just give him mastery of all the elements, but a secret weapon that stopped the Fire Nation's advances. Using his power to take Ozai's ability to bend, Aang discovered a new power that even his predecessors hadn't discovered. When the first animated movie arrives in 2025, it will be interesting to see if Aang uses this power once again.

Netflix has seen some big success when it comes to bringing animated series to live-action recently, with the biggest example being One Piece. Arriving on February 22nd, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is planning to re-tell the story of the animated series' first season. While there will surely be some changes made, it's clear that the streaming service is also aiming to stay true to several elements from the original series.

Which Airbender project are you most looking forward to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.