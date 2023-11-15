Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Centers Aang, Zuko in New Promo

The time has almost come for Netflix to bring out its next big live-action adaptation. Following a botched attempt to bring the series to theaters, Avatar: The Last Airbender is about to spread its wings on television in a new way. The show's live-action adaptation will go live next February, and we have been given a new look at its leads thanks to some new posters.

As you can see below, the new character posters put Aang and Zuko front and center. The two have been gifted a poster each, and to the left, we can see the Fire Nation prince. With his hair shaven back, Zuko looks ready for war as he's dressed in black armor with red accents. Complete with his scar, Zuko is brought to life by Dallas Kim in this shot, and we will get to see his take on the exile prince shortly.

(Photo: Netflix)

When it comes to Aang, well – his poster could not be more different. The boy, who is played by Gordon Cormier, looks easygoing thanks to his smile. Dressed in his usual orange cape, Aang seems hardly big enough to handle the powers to the Avatar State, but he is the chosen one. So when Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender goes live, this star will be leading the pack.

Following its latest trailer, Avatar: The Last Airbender confirmed it will be going live on February 22nd, 2024. The show will consist of eight episodes to start, and right now, fans are eyeing the adaptation hopefully. It goes without saying that the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender movie did not perform well. Blasted by critics and fans alike, the infamous film has made netizens rightly wary. Soon, it will be time for Netflix's own adaptation to go live, and only time will tell whether it lives up to the fandom's high expectations.

If you are not familiar with Avatar: The Last Airbender, you should know the hit animated series can be watched right now on Netflix and Paramount+. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"After a lapse of 100 years, the Avatar-spiritual master of the elements-has returned. And just in the nick of time. The Four Nations (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) have become unbalanced. The Fire Nation wants to rule the world, and its first conquest will be the Northern Water Tribe. It's up to a 12-year-old boy Airbender named Aang to find a way to stop it."

What do you think about this latest Avatar: The Last Airbender promo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!